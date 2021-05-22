Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $159.61. 2,113,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $163.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

