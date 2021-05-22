Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,648. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

