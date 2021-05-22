ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.08 million and $19,429.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

