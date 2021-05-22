OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

