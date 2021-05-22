OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $12.08 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.49. 299,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,347. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

