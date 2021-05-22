OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $159.58. 1,082,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,771. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

