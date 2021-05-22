OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,562,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,572.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

