OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 516 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.34. 1,179,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.