OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. 24,213,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,765,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

