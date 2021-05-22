OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 5,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 731,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

OLO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.