Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMER. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

