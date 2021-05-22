Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ONC traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.60. 139,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,779. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.65. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$196.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

