Ontology Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $427.90 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $427.90 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00243093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,544 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

