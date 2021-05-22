Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.34 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $196,976.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

