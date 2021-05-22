OpenDAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00899971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

