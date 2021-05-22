Oppenheimer Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

