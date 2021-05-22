Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons.

