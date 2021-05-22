Orla Mining’s (ORLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ORLA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,651. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $30,534,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 196,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.