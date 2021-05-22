Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.34.

TSE OR opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5374377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

