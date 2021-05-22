PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.58 or 0.03700882 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

