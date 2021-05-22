Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.58 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.