Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.97-5.99 EPS.

PANW stock traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. 3,729,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.05. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

