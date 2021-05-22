Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

