Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.73.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.77 on Friday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

