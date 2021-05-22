PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches One Day Volume of $412.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $123,357.56 and $412.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.13 or 0.00902560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

