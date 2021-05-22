PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $284.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,183,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $242.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

