PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,009. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.