Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $734.45

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.45 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 850.80 ($11.12). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 837.40 ($10.94), with a volume of 1,509,425 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 817.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 734.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.