Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

LON:LMP opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

