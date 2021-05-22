Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON SRE opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.52.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

