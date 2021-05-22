Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.83) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,025.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

