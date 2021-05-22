Peony (PNY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,484.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Peony has a total market cap of $985,236.28 and $2,484.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,468,448 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

