Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.30 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.23 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Personalis has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

