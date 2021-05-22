Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

