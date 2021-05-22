Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM remained flat at $$97.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

