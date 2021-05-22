Piper Sandler Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $310.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.70.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day moving average of $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

