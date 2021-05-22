Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

MGY stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

