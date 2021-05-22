Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,512. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

