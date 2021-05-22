Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

