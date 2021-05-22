Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 3,628,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,249. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Plains GP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 919,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.