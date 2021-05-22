Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Richard B. Fried Sells 6,642,314 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLYA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 588,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

