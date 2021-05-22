PlutusDeFi (PLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.13 or 0.00902560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.