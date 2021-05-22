Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 2,656,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,720. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.