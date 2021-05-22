Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 382,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,575. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

