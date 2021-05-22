Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

