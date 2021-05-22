Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.42%.

PRPO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,198,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,113,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Precipio has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Precipio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.