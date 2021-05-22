PRIA Price Hits $7.57 on Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00019876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $524,682.47 and $2,448.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00885330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00089854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

