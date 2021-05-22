Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,611 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $75.93. 1,053,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,260. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

