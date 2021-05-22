Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $111.77 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,071,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

