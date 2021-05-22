Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30,328 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 167.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,835. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average is $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

